Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $622.02

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.02 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.39). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.32), with a volume of 51,908 shares.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £601.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,536.84, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.02.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 15,789.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Featured Articles
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.