Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.73.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

