HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Shares Down 0.1%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

