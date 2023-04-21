HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 671

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.22.
HSBC Price Performance
HSBC stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HSBC (HSBC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.