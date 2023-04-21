HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 671

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.22.

HSBC stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

