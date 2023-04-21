Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.47

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 1881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,117,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

