I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
I-Mab Stock Down 5.6 %
IMAB stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
