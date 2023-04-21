I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab Stock Down 5.6 %

IMAB stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

About I-Mab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 938,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 13,161.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 771,682 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 8,039.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 507,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 501,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 432,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 880.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 425,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

