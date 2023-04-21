IDT (NYSE:IDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.18

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $32.73. IDT shares last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 52,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDT shares. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IDT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after buying an additional 102,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 96.9% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at $17,236,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

