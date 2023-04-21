IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Stock Price Down 5.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 42,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 27,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of IDW Media from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media

IDW Media ( NYSE:IDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDW Media stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 114,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of IDW Media worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDW Media

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.