IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,491,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.