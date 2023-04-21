IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after buying an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.