Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.4 %

IMCR stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $69.06.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

