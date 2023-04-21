Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s previous close.
IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Immunocore Stock Down 0.4 %
IMCR stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $69.06.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
