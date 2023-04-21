Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.7949029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

