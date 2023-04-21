Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

IMO stock opened at C$71.77 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.12.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.7949029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

