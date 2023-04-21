Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $5,923,140 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

