Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 8.6%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 14,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

