Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Incyte by 10.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

