Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.
Incyte Stock Performance
Incyte stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Incyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Incyte by 10.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.