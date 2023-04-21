Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

IRT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

