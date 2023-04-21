Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

INZY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 344,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 894.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

