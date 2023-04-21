Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

