Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NTLA opened at $35.76 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

