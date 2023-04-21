Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.18.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

