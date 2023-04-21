Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 17,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 164,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 421.22% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

