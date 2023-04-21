Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 567.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

