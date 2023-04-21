Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,992,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

