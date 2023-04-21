Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

