Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

