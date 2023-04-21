Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading Down 1%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 1,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ \u002F Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

