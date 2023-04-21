Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

