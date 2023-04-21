Investors Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.37 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.