Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 295% compared to the average volume of 2,067 call options.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

