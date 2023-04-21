Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,898 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 9,384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.