Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 27,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,323 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $137.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.