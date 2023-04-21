Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,197 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

