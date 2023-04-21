IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQSU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

