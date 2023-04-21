Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $984,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPM stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

