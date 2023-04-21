iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

