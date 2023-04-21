iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

