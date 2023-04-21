Islay Capital Management LLC Has $766,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

