Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. 15,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 7,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Itafos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos, Inc engages in the provision of phosphate fertilizers and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate. The Itafos Conda segment produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate.

