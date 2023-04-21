Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.71). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.69), with a volume of 20,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,914 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,914. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

