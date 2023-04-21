JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.30

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.30 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 165.96 ($2.05). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 5,011,533 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 210 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 185 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.92) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 345.63 ($4.28).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,642.99). Insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

