Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Merus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $12,372,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

