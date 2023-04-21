Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Cigna Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.76 EPS.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

