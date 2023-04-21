Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.43.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.