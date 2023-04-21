Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

