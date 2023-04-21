Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after buying an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,921,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

