Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,500 ($18.56) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

