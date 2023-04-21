JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $268,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

