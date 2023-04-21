Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

JCI opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

