Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.